Lana Del Ray facing backlash for posting minute-long George Floyd looting video: ‘WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM’

Now, amid nationwide protests and riots, Del Rey is facing criticism for sharing up-close-and-personal video footage of looters.

Twitter customers have accused Del Rey, 34, of sharing a minute-long video of looters to her 16.5 million followers on Instagram.

Fans instantly took to social media to slam the singer for her selection to reveal so many people.

“Lana del rey posted a minute long video of people looting stores for her 16.5 millions followers to see,” said a Twitter user. “SHE EVEN ZOOMED IN??? I HAVE NO WORDS.”

“I’m sorry @LanaDelRey but I’m done with you,” another wrote. “I’m gonna be selling your vinyls and highly sought at coke necklace and merch and donating whatever I make to Black Lives Matter.”

Several of Del Rey’s contemporaries additionally known as her out on-line, together with the singer Kehlani, who was one of many ladies Del Rey named in her submit earlier this month.

“[email protected] please remove your Instagram post it’s dangerous as f–k and very poor choice of moments to post,” Kehlani wrote. “By all means, protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. Oh and turn your f–kin comments on man.”

R&B singer Tinashe despatched Del Rey an identical message on Twitter.

“@LanaDelRey why the f–k are you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM,'” wrote the singer.

Both singers deleted their messages after Del Rey deleted the video from her Instagram. A shorter video of protesters nonetheless remained on the songstress’ platform.

Protests have damaged out throughout the nation in opposition to police brutality after George Floyd, an African-American Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes as he struggled for air.