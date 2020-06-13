‘Lamphone’ technique allows spies to target victims using lightbulbs for real-time eavesdropping

Using lamphone, attackers can recover speech and sounds from an individual in another location. The tactic, first reported by Wired, is said to only require a laptop, a telescope and an electro-optical sensor to perform.

Unlike other spying methods, researchers note that lamphone attacks can be executed in real-time and can not be detected by targeted individuals. There are no “bugs” that need to be planted in the area, for example.

It is so accurate that the outcomes can even be accurately transcribed by Google speech or identified by Shazam (if the unsuspecting individual happens to be singing a song).

In a test run of the technology, Shazam was able to identify the song “Clocks” by Coldplay playing in a room 25 meters away. Researchers were also able to recover President Trump saying “We will make America great again,” which was played over speakers and accurately transcribed by Google text to speech API.

Lamphone does, however, need a visible hanging light in the room. Targets could mitigate the effects of the process by using weightier bulbs, which may vibrate less, or weaker bulbs that emit less light for capture.

Researchers said that there is the chance that sound could possibly be recovered from other light sources, such as for example decorative LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flowers.