Lamine Diack: Former World Athletics head admits to delaying doping cases | Athletics News

Lamine Diack: Former World Athletics head admits to delaying doping cases

Last Updated: 11/06/20 7:26pm

Lamine Diack has been giving evidence to a French court

Lamine Diack, the former head of World Athletics, told a French court on Thursday he had slowed the handling of Russian doping cases between 2011 and 2013 to save your self a sponsorship deal with a Russian bank.

The 87-year-old said he had perhaps not sought to protect the athletes trapped in the scandal, a few of whom later competed in the London 2012 Olympics, but to ensure the cases didn’t come to public attention all at once.

This, that he said, might have caused a scandal.

Diack, once one of the most influential men in athletics, faces charges of corruption, money laundering and breach of trust. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.

The former long-jumper has consistently denied wrongdoing.

“Who took your decision to disseminate the [sanction procedures]? It was me,” Diack told the court’s three judges.

“Everyone said I was going for a risk, however it didn’t stop us from quietly focusing on doping.

“When the Russian cases arose, we were going through a difficult moment financially. My duty was to make sure the IAAF got out of it.”

Prosecutors allege Diack solicited bribes totalling €3.45m (£3.1m) from athletes suspected of doping to mask test results and let them continue competing.

They also say Diack obtained $1.5m (£1.2m) of Russian funds while negotiating sponsorship and tv rights to help finance Macky Sall’s campaign for the 2012 Senegal presidential election, as a swap for slowing anti-doping procedures.

Diack told the court the Russian bank renewed its sponsorship contract worth $32m (£25m) in February 2013.

Earlier this week, Habib Cisse, Diack’s former lawyer at the IAAF, renamed as World Athletics, told the court the IAAF might have survived financially without its Russian sponsors.



