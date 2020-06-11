Lamb chops with honey and walnut sauce recipe

This is a lovely sauce – good with roast lamb as well, and grilled aubergines – which is hot, herbal and slightly sweet.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 1 fat garlic clove, chopped
- 2 green chillies, deseeded and chopped
- Leaves from the small bunch of mint, torn
- 50g walnuts (or toasted pine nuts in the event that you prefer)
- 1 tbsp capers, rinsed and roughly chopped
- 3 tsp honey
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 8 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 lamb loin chops
- Olive oil, for frying or brushing
METHOD
- Grind the garlic and a pinch of salt together in a mortar. Add the chilli and mint and pound to a rough mixture. Add the walnuts and pound before you have a coarse mixture. Tip in the capers and pound a bit more. Stir in the honey, lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil and some black pepper. Taste to check the sweet-savoury balance.
- You can fry the chops or cook them on a ridged griddle pan. If you’re using a frying pan, heat a couple of tablespoon(s) of regular olive oil in the pan. If you’re griddling, heat the griddle until really hot and brush the chops with oil. Either way, season the lamb and set the chops on the pan or griddle.
- Cook over a high heat until browned on both sides and on the fat, then reduce the heat and cook for another three minutes each side for chops which can be pink and tender in the centre.
- Serve with the sauce privately.