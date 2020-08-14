Lamar Miller becomes Sony Michel insurance for Patriots

How does including Lamar Miller effect Sony Michel, the New England Patriots?

The New England Patriots signed previous Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Miller recently in his complimentary company. Miller is coming off a season-ending injury in Houston, however has actually been a strong beginning running back throughout much of his NFL profession. Is New England including Miller to its lineup anything more than Sony Michel insurance or is that all it is?

The Fantasy Footballers resolved this and called it out for what it is: Miller is Michelinsurance That does not imply he can’t show to be better than that in the New England backfield, however the factor he was signed is the Patriots were uncertain if Michel would be all set physically to get after it at fall camp. However, Miller might wind up being the very best back New England needs to use.

Keep in mind that Brandon Bolden pulled out of the 2020 NFL season, which leaves Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and James White as the backs of note on the New England offense. What are the opportunities Miller shows to be a great late summer season addition to the Patriots lineup? Should Michel and other backs be stressed over losing their tasks with Miller now in the fold?

