Lamar Jackson is not focused on Patrick Mahomes’ record-breaking contract | NFL News

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson states Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ record-breaking contract is not his focus today

Lamar Jackson states Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ record-breaking contract is not his focus today.

Reigning MVP Baltimore Ravens’ star Jackson is ranked No 1 in the NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players of 2020,” which is voted on solely by gamers.

At 23 he is the youngest gamer to ever come it at No 1 and initially to make his launching in the leading area.

But after Super Bowl MVP Mahomes consented to terms on what is apparently the biggest contract for a professional athlete in the history of sports, signing a 12- year offer that might wind up deserving $503 m, Jackson states the mega-contract for the Chiefs quarterback is not in his believing at the minute.

“I don’t really focus on what he has going on, because I’ve still got to prove myself. When that time comes, then we can negotiate after the Super Bowl. But until then, I’m focused on winning right now,” stated Jackson.

“Right now, I’ve got to focus on winning. I can’t put that on my mind. You’ve got to win first. If you’re not winning, then you won’t be worried about no $500m dollars either.”

Jackson states his primary focus is on assisting the Ravens make it through to the playoffs after last season’s heartbreak of losing to the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional playoffs.

He stated: “I simply require to head out there and do my task; head out there and win video games and make it to the playoffs. But our task is to focus on the Cleveland Browns today. I can’t actually dwell on the playoffs, due to the fact that those video games, that was my novice season, [and] individuals didn’t even anticipate us to go to the playoffs at all. And in 2015, none people anticipated to lose. They came out; they played well. We didn’t. But now, we simply need to focus on the ClevelandBrowns When we return to the playoffs, we [will] go from there.”

Jackson is likewise “still hoping” the Ravens can include pass receiver Antonio Brown to the lineup ahead of the brand-new season, regardless of his off-field issues.

“I just feel he’s a great. Well, around us, he was a great guy. You don’t really see anything going on, at all. He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy and he’s passionate about the sport of football. When he was working, you could tell, this man, he’s going to go 24/7. And after the workout, he still went and lifted,” Jackson stated of the totally free representative.

“We go out there and go to throwing routes, after that, guys went and lifted some more. I’m like, ‘Man, this guy, there’s no quitting with him.’ That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room. And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

