Lala Kent Reveals Life Is A ‘Mess’ & Deletes Any Trace Of Fiancé Randall Emmett On Instagram! Did They Split?

Is Lala Kent trying to tell us something’s off about her relationship with fiancé Randall Emmett?

Fans were left to wonder after the Vanderpump Rules star deleted any trace of her man (again) on Instagram and posted a cryptic message about her life being a “mess” over the weekend. It’s pretty concerning when you consider the fact that the 29-year-old just got his name tattooed on her, too…

There might be something to that old superstition about getting marked with your partner’s name because on Sunday, not even a week after the ink dried, the Bravolebrity scrubbed the 49-year-old producer from her feed and unfollowed him on the platform. Hours later, she shared this message (below) with followers via a quickly-deleted Instagram Story:

“Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it. My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task.”

Wow. Whether this is about a potential split or not, it sounds like Kent is deeply struggling here and it’s hard not to wonder what’s really going on. The quarantine period has proven to be really challenging for some couples, and we already heard how it has pushed the pair to break up nearly “a dozen times” already.

Meanwhile, that same day, Emmett shared a sweet photo of Lala and his daughters, London and Rylee, who he shares with ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. While the family shot of everyone enjoying “happy time together” looks recent, it’s actually an old pic from this past May that he re-posted shortly after his fiancée’s concerning message:

Hmm. This definitely gave fans some mixed signals, and it wasn’t long before the reality TV starlet hopped back online to seemingly do a little damage control! On her story, she explained:

“My stories are not ‘cryptic.’ My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program each day.”

Take a look at both messages here:

Well, she’s not wrong! A quick Google search will reveal that line about searching for “fearless moral inventory” is a direct quote from the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. Not to mention, she did also open up about her sobriety journey in a lengthy caption shared a day prior on Saturday, and it’s something followers will recognize that she’s done before, too.

While that does much to clear up suspicion, we’ll continue to keep our eye on these two. The couple, who got engaged in September 2018, were forced to postpone their April 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, so that could be a source of tension for them behind the scenes. Although they’re said to be keeping busy in Puerto Rico where Emmett is working on his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

It still doesn’t explain why they’re both no longer following each other on IG, but anything more concrete about the future of their relationship remains to be seen. Hopefully, things are still going well! Perezcious readers, got anything to say about all of this? Sound OFF (below) in the comments section!