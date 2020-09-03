Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Are ‘Now In A Great Place’ And ‘Closer Together’ After Pregnancy Reveal!

Life is excellent– actually excellent– today for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett!

As you’ll no doubt recall, the Vanderpump Rules star initially revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday early morning as part of a brand name brand-new episode of her Give Them Lala … with Randall podcast (displayed in the inset, above). Now, as it ends up, she’s absolutely been bitten by the love bug as soon as again, too!

Related: Lisa Vanderpump Says She Can’ t Reach Stassi Schroeder After Abrupt ‘VPR’ Firing!

An expert dished to E! News late Wednesday night about the super-happy circumstance for the truth TELEVISION star and her movie manufacturer fiancé, and from the noises of this source, things are comin’ up great for Lala early on in the journey!

The deets (listed below):

“Not many people knew [about the pregnancy] and she wanted to share the news herself before people started to speculate. The pregnancy is still very early, but it’s brought her and Randall closer together. Quarantine has been hard on their relationship, but they are now in a great place and are very excited about the baby news.”

Awww! That’s so great to hear!

Quarantine life these previous 6 (!) months has actually been difficult on a lot of relationships, naturally, and Lala and Randall obviously experienced that, too. In addition to that expert details (above), the couple verified they combated A …