Lala Kent & Fiancé Randall Emmett Did NOT Split – But They’re Not Doing Great, Either!

False alarm, y’all!

Merely hours after it was reported there might be split on the horizon for engaged couple Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules star hopped online to set the record straight — the two are definitely still together!

Lala had removed all the photos of him from her feed, prompting serious speculation. However, addressing her followers on Instagram, Kent wrote:

“Y’all we didn’t break up. I’m petty- so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive… then I re-add them. I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.”

She also restored all the pics already.

Phew. That’s a relief to hear… for us, at least! At least we know that when she deleted photos of her man, it was a reflexive reaction to their fluctuating relationship struggles. The Give Them Lala creator followed up with more details about the suspicious social media activity on her story, writing:

“It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad. I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it. & if it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m ok with it. Also, Rand and I have never followed each other – in fact we have had each other blocked since we got together”

It is petty and a slightly confusing way of dealing with things, but hey, to each their own.

In the meantime, it’s the 49-year-old movie producer who should still be worried, though, because it sounds like he’s in the dog house right now with his fiancée. What could he have done to piss off Lala that she’d risk looking single for it??

As we previously told you, the Bravolebrity and her man are arguably living the good life in Puerto Rico right now! The couple is down there while Emmett is working on his directorial debut with the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, whose cast includes hot new item Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Have there been issues with juggling his filming schedule with their personal quality time? Did Lala catch Randall misbehaving on set? Our minds can only wonder since they’ve declined to reveal much else about this spat…

Now that we understand a bit more about their dynamic, we’ll wait for an official split confirmation if they ever get to this point again. Until then, we suggest some couples counseling and maybe staying off social media for a bit!

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram.]