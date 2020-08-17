Lala Kent BLASTS Designer Michael Costello Over Kylie Jenner Feud – But You MUST Read His Clapback!!

Lala Kent is placing herself into a brand-new feud!

Just days after celeb designer Michael Costello called out Kylie Jenner for not tagging smaller sized brand names included in her IG feed, the Bravo character knocked him for obviously ghosting her!

The Vanderpump Rules star described to her Instagram Story audiences on Friday about how she connected to him to develop her bridal gown, just to never ever hear back. Fully blasting him online, she published a screenshot of Costello’s remark to Kylie, composing in referral to the drama:

“I trolled Kylie’s gram and found this. What a clown. This dude. I literally blew him up to make my custom wedding dress-he would have gotten all the ‘tags & @’s’ he’s talking about. But I never heard back from him… why? Because I’m not ‘big enough.’ So cool out, Costello-you do the same s**t.”

But Costello wasn’t going to pull back without a battle. Sharing a screenshot of his text exchange with Kent’s wedding event coordinator, he captioned:

“You wanted us to dress you and we passed. You didn’t want to buy anything we also confirmed an appointment for you and it was a no show! Why are you complaining a whole year later? God bless.”

The 29- year- old, who is engaged to wed …