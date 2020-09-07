Lakers vs. Rockets score, takeaways: LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 62 points as L.A. evens series

The Los Angeles Lakers have followed a pattern this postseason: lose Game 1, win everything else. That’s what happened against the Portland Trail Blazers, as the Lakers lost their opener and swept the rest of the series, and so far, it’s what is happening against the Houston Rockets. Houston took Game 1, but after a back-and-forth 117-109 victory, the Lakers tied the series 1-1. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, held to 45 points in Game 1, combined for 62 efficient ones to go along with 21 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Rockets, meanwhile, couldn’t maximize an absolutely incredible shooting night. 22-of-53 shooting outings from 3-point range don’t grow on trees, and now the Rockets will have to figure out what adjustments are necessary ahead of a critical Game 3 on Tuesday. They may have thrown the opening punch, but the Lakers absorbed it and retaliated in kind.