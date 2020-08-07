Lakers vs. Rockets score: Live updates as Los Angeles tries to fix offense without LeBron vs. Houston, Harden

The Rockets win the 3-point battle almost every night, but this is ridiculous. Through one half, they have made 13 3-pointers. The Lakers have made none. Some of that is due to Houston’s mathematical devotion to the 3-ball and some of it stems from the absences of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, but really, this is just what happens when one team shooters extremely well and the other team shoots extremely poorly.

That has been the case for the Lakers throughout their Disney tenure. They have the worst offensive rating of all of the teams in Orlando, and while Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma have feasted for 25 combined points largely in the paint, the Lakers won’t make it very far if they struggle this much behind the arc. No made shots are one thing. Only six attempts are quite another. The Lakers can’t win four series solely in the paint. If they don’t push their offense back out, they’ll be in for an early playoff exit.

