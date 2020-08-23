Lakers vs. Blazers score, takeaways: LeBron James flirts with triple-double, puts L.A. ahead in the series

It looked dicey there for the very first couple of quarters, however when the dust settled, the Lakers left Game 3 versus the Portland Trail Blazers with a 116-108 win and a 2-1 series lead. After an outstanding Anthony Davis getaway in Game 2, it was LeBron James that led the method in this video game with 38 points, 12 rebounds and 8 helps. Some clutch Davis jump-shooting is what eventually sealed the deal down the stretch, and the Lakers are securely in control of this series now.

The Blazers, on the other hand, continue to look far too top-heavy to hangwith the No 1 seed. Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony and C.J. McCollum provided 80 points, however the bench produced just 8. The choice to begin Hassan Whiteside didn’t exercise either, as the Blazers were outscored by 9 points in his minutes. Portland set up a terrific battle, however with such a thin lineup, they just aren’t geared up to maintain with the Lakers today. Here are the greatest takeaways from the Laker triumph.

Playoff LeBron has actually shown up

The scariest thing for the rest of the NBA isn’t the 38-12-8 line LeBron James published in Game 3. It’s that he did it on cruise control. LeBron played just 34 minutes. He jogged through parts of the video game, especially when Davis fumed. He missed out on 5 free-throws. James simply had possibly the finest single video game any gamer has actually had in the playoffs up until now … and it wasn’t near his finest.

After scoring just 33 overall points in his very first 2 championship game, there was genuine …