Lakers vs. Blazers score: Live NBA playoff updates as LeBron James, Anthony Davis eye series lead in Game 3

The Lakers have actually conquered a sluggish start yet once again in the bubble. After falling back in the very first half, a dominant LeBron James trip (31 points, 7 rebounds and 6 helps) got them within 4 at the half, and after that Anthony Davis took control of with 11 third-quarter indicate provide the Lakers a 93-86 lead after 3 quarters in Game 3 of their first-round series versus thePortland Trail Blazers

But the Blazers will not decrease without a battle. The mix of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum has 49 points through 3 quarters, and Carmelo Anthony fumed with 13 points of his own in the 3rd duration. The Blazers appear to have their offense back on track. Now they’ll need to ideal their defense if they wish to gain back control of thisseries

