Lakers G Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks

Rondo has actually been a crucial backup throughout his 2nd season with the Lakers, who signed him soon after including LeBron James to the lineup in July2018 James generally operates as the Lakers’ point player with the beginning system, however Rondo regularly handled the function while James rested or while both veterans were on the flooring together.

Rondo is balancing 7.1 points, 5.0 helps and 3.0 rebounds in 48 looks this season, consisting of 3 starts. He has actually been a routine existence on the flooring late in close video games, with coach Frank Vogel trusting his veteran management and playmaking.

Rondo is seeking his 2nd NBA champion after winning with Boston in 2008, however he has a prolonged history of hand injuries.

He broke his right thumb throughout the playoffs with the Chicago Bulls in 2017, and was sidelined for a month with a damaged bone in his right-hand man last season. He likewise broke his left hand in 2014.

Rondo must have the ability to return if the Lakers advance deep into the NBA playoffs in Orlando, however his injury contributes to the Western Conference leaders’ depth issues. Los Angeles currently lacks beginning guard Avery Bradley, who decreased to get involved in the league’s reboot after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook are most likely to get more playing time at point player in Rondo’s lack.

Dwight Howard and Danny Green were in practice with the Lakers on Sunday night after coronavirus screening problems required them to miss out on Saturday’s exercise, Vogel stated.