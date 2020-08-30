Lakers defeat Trail Blazers, advance to semis By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic



2/5

Anthony Davis scored 43 points and LeBron James included 36 to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-122 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night near Orlando to win the Western Conference first-round series in 5 video games.

Davis was 14-of-18 shooting and gathered 9 rebounds, while James made 14 of 19 shots and taped 10 rebounds and 10 helps to increase his NBA playoffs 30-point, triple-doubles record to 13.

Los Angeles won a playoff series for the very first time because beating the Denver Nuggets in the preliminary in 2012 throughout Kobe Bryant’s period.

The Lakers will deal with the winner of the series in between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in the conference semifinals.

Bucks 118, Magic 104

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton taped double-doubles as Milwaukee returned to the court and finished Orlando to round off a 4-1 win in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Three days after leaving to object the current shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., the Bucks led by as numerous as 21 points in cruising to a 4th straight win that vaults …