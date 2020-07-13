Lakers’ Anthony Davis to wear own name on jersey in Orlando

Davis and LeBron James both declined to pick a social justice message to replace their names on the back of these jerseys throughout the NBA restart.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Davis, a seven-time NBA All-Star, said he was “torn between” choosing from one of the 29 approved messages and sticking with his name.

“For me, I think the name ‘Davis’ is something I try to represent every time I step on the floor,” he said. “I just think my last name is something that’s very important to me, and also social justice as well. But (I’m) just holding my family name and representing the name on the back to go through this process … and people who have been with me through my entire career to help me get to this point, while still kind of bringing up things that we can do for social injustice.”

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

James said he decided to forgo a social justice message because the available alternatives didn’t “resonate” for him or his particular feelings about the movement. James might have liked to choose his own slogan, but was not angry that it was not allowed.

Both James and Davis have been outspoken about social justice causes in days gone by, although the younger Davis is less vocal than James.

The Lakers open play in Orlando on July 30 against the Clippers.