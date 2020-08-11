LaKeith Stanfield says he’s not harming himself after cryptic posts were flagged by Patton Oswalt

According to Newsweek, the video was captioned, “I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.”

PATTON OSWALT SLAMS TRUMP AND HIS SUPPORTERS AS ‘A–HOLES’

The outlet reported that he then shared another video with the caption, “Reality is boring and moves too slowly and no one is trustworthy,” while a 3rd video revealed the tablet bottle when again, which had his name on the prescription label, and the caption “bottoms up.”

The post led numerous to think that the 28- year-old star was possibly self-destructive. Among those worried for his health was comic Patton Oswalt, who attempted to get somebody who is closer to the star to look into him.

“I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly,” Oswalt wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I’ve reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He’s posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you.”

HOLLYWOOD ACTOR PATTON OSWALT MOCKS PROTESTERS SEEKING TO REOPEN ECONOMY: ‘OPEN FUDDRUCKERS!’

Fortunately, Stanfield’s agents with the PR company Platform took …