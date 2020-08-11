LaKeith Stanfield Apologizes For Alarming Instagram Posts Suggesting He Was Harming Himself

LaKeith Stanfield is sorry to trouble you with his worrying Instagram posts.

The Get Out star provided a quick declaration on the social website Tuesday early morning to let fans understand he’s fine after a string of troubling, since-deleted posts stimulated alarm.

Related: Katy Perry Says She Was Suicidal After Split From Orlando Bloom

The 28- year-old published an image of text reading:

“I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. Im not harming myself. Much love ????”

He likewise provided a fast apology in the caption, composing:

“I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry.”

Fans breathed a sigh of relief, because many were worried about the star’s wellness when he published puzzling videos that revealed him putting alcohol into a prescription tablet bottle for beta-blockers, together with captions like:

“I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.” “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.” “Bottoms up”

Many were disrupted by the posts, and not simply fans. Patton Oswalt likewise revealed issue and required to Twitter to inform users that he ‘d connected to shared buddies to ensure LaKeith was fine.

Related: Tana Mongeau Confesses Having Suicidal Thoughts & & Nearly Killing Herself With Xanax …