Lake Travis: Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas

Several boats have actually sunk on a lake in the United States state of Texas throughout a parade to support President Donald Trump in November’s election, authorities state.

Authorities state the choppy water was most likely triggered by the a great deal of vessels moving carefully together on Lake Travis, near the state capital, Austin.

Images revealed boats with Trump project flags manoeuvring at close quarters.

Reports state individuals needed to be saved from the water, however no-one was hurt.

The occasion, called Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade, was arranged on Facebook, and more than 2,600 individuals significant themselves as having attended it.