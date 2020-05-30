Lake of the Ozarks: Partier tests postive

Video from that weekend exhibits partiers crowded collectively in a pool at Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill in Osage Beach on Saturday, in line with Scott Pasmore, an anchor for CNN affiliate KTVK, who shot the footage.
The partier went to Backwater Jacks between roughly 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. native repeatedly shortly earlier than 10 p.m. native, in line with well being officers.
The particular person — who was not recognized by officers — additionally went to Shady Gators and Lazy Gators and Buffalo Wild Wings, officers mentioned.
There have been no circumstances reported in Camden County residents this week, officers mentioned.
Officials launch timeline of contaminated particular person’s actions
Camden County well being officers urged those that have been in the space to observe for signs. They launched a timeline of the contaminated particular person’s actions, together with a listing of the bars they visited:
Saturday, May 23
Backwater Jacks: between roughly 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool: 5:40 p.m.-9 p.m.
Backwater Jacks: 9:40 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
Buffalo Wild Wings: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Shady Gators: round 2:30 p.m. till round 6:30-7 p.m.
‘Zero Ducks Given’ celebration drew crowds
“The venue has worked with and taken the advice of government officials and management teams and will be following social distancing guidelines. Extra precautions and safety measures will be taken to provide a safe environment for you to enjoy the event,” the bar mentioned.
Medical employees was employed for the occasion, in line with the bar, and anybody with a temperature of above 100.Four was denied entry, they mentioned. Hand sanitizer was additionally supplied.
Large turnout was anticipated
“It’s supposed to be one of the biggest Memorial Day weekends we’ve seen at the lake here in years,” Bill Morgan, supervisor of Robins Resort in Lake of the Ozarks, advised KTVI that week.
“It definitely seems like more (traffic) than last year,” he mentioned. “It seems like everyone is having the same idea, to come to the lake to enjoy summer, because you can social distance at the same time.”
CNN’s Nick Watt, Emily Smith and Fenly Foxen contributed to this report.