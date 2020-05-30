Lake of the Ozarks: Partier tests postive

The Boone County resident visited a number of bars on May 24 and 25, in line with the Camden County Health Department. They “developed illness” on Sunday and have been probably infectious earlier than then.

Video from that weekend exhibits partiers crowded collectively in a pool at Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill in Osage Beach on Saturday, in line with Scott Pasmore, an anchor for CNN affiliate KTVK, who shot the footage.

The partier went to Backwater Jacks between roughly 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. native repeatedly shortly earlier than 10 p.m. native, in line with well being officers.

The particular person — who was not recognized by officers — additionally went to Shady Gators and Lazy Gators and Buffalo Wild Wings, officers mentioned.

CNN’s Nick Watt, Emily Smith and Fenly Foxen contributed to this report.

