Lake of the Ozarks Bar Will Keep Having Pool Parties, No Ducks Given

The Missouri bar, where a gaggle of pool partiers crammed in like sardines over the vacation, claims it’s NOT mosting likely to quit holding aqua ragers … regardless of just how much warm they consider it.

Andy Prewitt‘s a supervisor at Backwater Jack’s– where lots of individuals collected for an enormous pool celebration in Lake of the Ozarks– as well as he informs TMZ the great times should roll on right into summertime … implying they’re not preparing to ax any kind of future parties such as this.

We’re informed the factor Backwater Jack’s is gaining ground is because, well, it’s an issue of monetary survival. Prewitt claims while the personnel is worried concerning public wellness, they’re similarly fretted about making ends satisfy as well as maintaining the service afloat. So, they’ll do what they must.

Memorial Day Pool Party in the Ozarks! https://t.co/TcuOqim8Df through @YouTube #COVIDIDIOTS Anyone that really did not exercise CDC, DHSS, as well as KCMO Health Department social distancing support needs to self quarantine for 14 days if they have any kind of concern for others. — Rex Archer, M.D., M.P.H. (@Rex ArcherMD)May 26, 2020

ICYMI … upwards of 1,500 heads crowded right into BJ’s on Saturday for a daytime function in their superficial pool– as well as amusing sufficient, we’re informed monitoring never ever taken into consideration closing it down … in spite of the truth the occasion obtained a tsk-tsk abuse from Missouri authorities.

One various other point … Prewitt takes place to inform us he seems like Backwater is being unjustly selected– as he declares various other bars in the prompt location were similarly as active. And, besides, the supervisor claims they attempted their finest to be quarantine-friendly, inspecting temperatures when individuals strolled in as well as providing hand sanitizer to utilize on themselves. Uh … many thanks?

This is a video clip from Snapchat maps in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday pic.twitter.com/hSczsbPjnU — Bryce Derrickson (@BruceyD17)May 24, 2020

In any kind of situation, Prewitt claims they have actually obtained 2 even more huge blowouts such as this intended with summertime, which they have actually suitably called No Ducks Given parties.