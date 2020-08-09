Lake George boating sees a boom amid pandemic | Local

The assessment season, nevertheless, was postponed by 3 weeks since of the pandemic.

“Even with the three-week delayed start date, the summer of 2020 has shaped up to be the busiest boating summer on Lake George since our invasive species prevention program began seven years ago in 2014,” the Park Commission stated in its report.

Olson stated the excellent weather condition, combined with schools being closed and the numerous travel constraints in location to minimize the spread of the infection have actually added to the hectic season.

“We had a phenomenal June, and because there was no school, all the kids were up here and families were out on the lake,” he stated.

Meanwhile, in the town of Lake George, things were peaceful along Canada Street Saturday early morning. Many of the dining establishments and little stores were still closed, and parking was sufficient.

But a walk down Christie’s Lane exposed more than a lots travelers trying out life vest and listening to security guidelines as they boarded among the lots of pontoon boats readily available from LG Boat Rentals.

Staff there were too hectic to talk with a Post-Star press reporter, however smiled and nodded when asked if service was busier than typical.