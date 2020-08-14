Lake Fire in California continues to rage, growing to 11,000 acres

A brush fire continues to rage after burning countless acres in the Angeles National Forest in between Santa Clarita and Palmdale, north ofLos Angeles The blaze, called the Lake Fire, has actually triggered evacuation orders and roadway closures in the Lake Hughes location, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The fire was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to theLos Angeles County Fire Department Around 4 p.m., authorities stated the fire was approximately 50acres About 2 hours later on, flames rapidly spread out to about 10,000 acres.

The blaze grew to 11,000 acres Thursday night with 5% containment, theLA County Sheriff’s Department said More than 5,000 structures were likewise threatened.

“This will be a major fire for several days,” Angeles National Forest fire chief Robert Garcia informed press reporters at a Thursday early morning rundown.

A heat wave is anticipated to struck the area Friday through Monday, bringing with it tough conditions for firemens.

Fire authorities stated the blaze is uncommon because it established early in the fire season and spread as quickly as it did without strong winds. It’s likewise a history-making occasion due to a few of the locations igniting for the very first time because 1968.

“It’s pretty explosive fire behavior,” statedAngeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia “It’s generally what we see a bit later in the …