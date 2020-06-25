Lake City football in the midst of summer workouts | High School

LAKE CITY, S.C. — After a solid, late-season push in 2019, the Lake City Panthers are straight back at it, conducting summer workouts.
But in 2nd-year coach Ronnie Baker’s eyes, the joy is just as much about having the players back — in person.
After the pandemic prevented spring practice from happening, the Panthers − in their second week of drills − are making plans for football season this fall.
“We feel great about this, catching up with the players,” Baker said. “It’s good to talk to them face to face and see them smile and get into their routines and structured workouts.”
Although Baker said his team hasn’t had 100 percent attendance yet, that he said the Panthers are averaging about 50 players per day through Phase 1 of the SCHSL’s three-phase plan to resume sports.
There is no timetable for when Phases 2 and 3 can start.
“We’ve brought the players into groups of nine with a coach, and that includes myself with a group of nine players,” Baker said. “And although our groups don’t get to intermingle, I look at those smiles and I make my best to say hi and let them know my presence is near.”
Baker said among the drills his players are going through are weight training exercise and speed work.
“Those are mainly the two types of things we do,” Baker said. “Right now, that’s pretty much all we can do.”
At now, the Panthers are not permitted to practice with equipment such as for example footballs.
After a long break like this, Baker said that he was prepared if not all players turned up in conditioning shape.
“During the pandemic, you see the videos and you see the tweets of them doing workouts. But now, you could tell which ones were the ones actually working out,” Baker said. “And, you could see which kids weren’t doing much at all. But now, we’re getting into a structured deal where we can work on that.”
Although an occasion like this doesn’t require much analysis in to X’s and O’s, Baker said he is able to talk to his players about intangibles.
“It’s about that time together on campus, now,” Baker said. “And from there, you keep building on that. Our groups are broken down by positions, so it’s about strengthening those bonds, now.”
An eight-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,”70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway.” In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).