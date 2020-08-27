Lake Charles Confederate monument damaged during Hurricane Laura

By
Jasyson
-

Just 2 weeks earlier, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted 10-4 to keep the South’s Defenders Monument in location in front of the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.

But Laura– with sustained winds of 150 mph when it made landfall early Thursday early morning– knocked the 105-year-old statue off its base.

Bryan Beam is a parish administrator for thePolice Jury He slept through Laura’s eyewall Wednesday night in his workplace.

When Beam stepped outside his structure Thursday early morning, he was welcomed by the fallen South’s Defenders Monument, his kid, Andrew, informed CNN.

“It’s gotten a lot of controversy lately because the Police Jury here voted not to remove it for historical reasons,” Andrew stated.

Controversial monoliths, particularly Confederate monuments, have actually been the topic of across the country argument following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

In June, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter revealed his ideas about the statue’s future.

“In the year 2020, a courthouse lawn is not the place for this monument,” he stated in aFacebook post

“The statue should not be destroyed or erased,” he stated. “It ought to be moved with consideration and contemporary context, and while I do not have the response for where it ought to be moved to, I want to be a part of an useful discussion about this …

Source link

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR