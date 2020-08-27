Lake Charles Confederate monument damaged during Hurricane Laura

Just 2 weeks earlier, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted 10-4 to keep the South’s Defenders Monument in location in front of the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.
Bryan Beam is a parish administrator for thePolice Jury He slept through Laura’s eyewall Wednesday night in his workplace.
When Beam stepped outside his structure Thursday early morning, he was welcomed by the fallen South’s Defenders Monument, his kid, Andrew, informed CNN.
“It’s gotten a lot of controversy lately because the Police Jury here voted not to remove it for historical reasons,” Andrew stated.
In June, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter revealed his ideas about the statue’s future.
“The statue should not be destroyed or erased,” he stated. “It ought to be moved with consideration and contemporary context, and while I do not have the response for where it ought to be moved to, I want to be a part of an useful discussion about this …