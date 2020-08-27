Just 2 weeks earlier, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted 10-4 to keep the South’s Defenders Monument in location in front of the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.

But Laura– with sustained winds of 150 mph when it made landfall early Thursday early morning– knocked the 105-year-old statue off its base.

Bryan Beam is a parish administrator for thePolice Jury He slept through Laura’s eyewall Wednesday night in his workplace.

When Beam stepped outside his structure Thursday early morning, he was welcomed by the fallen South’s Defenders Monument, his kid, Andrew, informed CNN.