Lake Bell opens up about daughter’s epilepsy diagnosis

Lake Bell is bravely opening up about her daughter’s medical situation.

The Bless This Mess star, 41, revealed in an Instagram submit that her 5-year-old daughter Nova has epilepsy, the neurological dysfunction that’s related to unpredictable seizures. She is sharing the information in hopes that others in the same scenario to her and husband Scott Campbell know that they aren’t alone.



“My daughter has epilepsy,” wrote the actress/director/screenwriter, who additionally starred on exhibits together with Boston Legal, How to Make It in America and Children’s Hospital, on the the beginning of the poignant submit that was accompanied by a photograph of the hazel-eyed lady.

She went on to disclose that it’s taken “a few months” to “gather the courage” to share the information publicly “because I do not want to endorse its existence.”

Bell additionally admitted that she “didn’t know why I should share it. Why tell a bunch of strangers?” But she realized that, amid isolating together with her household throughout the coronavirus pandemic, ”I crave group. We all do. We need to be reminded we’re not alone in any actuality.”

She wrote that she is “grateful” to Campbell, the artist and tattoo artist she married in 2013, for “his research and smarts,” and stated he’s “giving these seizures a worthy adversary. Scott and I, along with the care of the incomparable Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, will conquer them.”



She hopes to overcome the seizures and “fight for Nova” so the lady “doesn’t have to cry in fear after she gets sucked into one. They are like invaders, that come on without invitation nor warning.”

Bell ended her submit by saying it’s the “beginning of a long journey and I want/need to remember that I am not alone. And if you are dealing with a loved one with epilepsy, I get it… You are not alone.”

The submit has generated a whole lot of constructive and supportive feedback from pals and followers. January Jones and Kate Beckinsale despatched sprays of emoji hearts.

Bell has spoken about the births of each of her youngsters — additionally Ozgood “Ozzy,” virtually 3 — in addition to the varied issues that got here throughout each. When Nova was born, in Brooklyn in 2014, the kid’s umbilical twine was wrapped round her neck throughout the house start and she or he wasn’t respiration.

“It was very scary. She was on my chest, and she wasn’t breathing,” Bell stated on Armchair Expert final 12 months “The midwife gave her three lifesaving breaths on my chest and my husband was there. She came to life and we saw it.”

She had a fair scarier expertise with Ozzy, born in L.A. in 2017. He weighed 11 kilos and likewise had his umbilical twine round his neck. Bell stated that point it was “life and death” with the “entire room … trying to resuscitate him.” While he was with out oxygen for 4 minutes, he was revived by paramedics and spent 11 days within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.