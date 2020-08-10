L’AGRATY Luxury Minky Weighted Blanket for Adults (15lbs, 48″ x 72″,Twin Size) | 3.0 Ultra-Soft Heavy Tranquility Blanket for Individual Between 120-180 lbs



For the project of weighted blanket, we have been developing and producing since March 2017, but we have always regarded ourselves as a newcomer, and we have never stopped learning about this product. For choosing materials, craftsmanship, and functionality, we all want to do our best, our product development team reads the feedback of consumers on Amazon every day, and our manufacturing team improves the workmanship based on these feedback every day. We will not admit that we are the best, but we have never stopped making progress. The weighted blanket is an excellent product for aiding sleep, and our mission is to make it better, to make all Americans sleep better, and we won’t sell too high, we wish everyone to afford the most comfortable weighted blanket.

What’s L’AGRATY Weighted Blankets?



L’AGRATY premium-grade weighted blankets use deep contact pressure to stimulate every pressure point on the body, which increases your serotonin and melatonin levels, lowers your heart rate and blood pressure, and relaxes your nervous system.Providing you with comfort and relax feeling whenever you rest your head.

Made of soft Minky fabric and 100% natural cotton, more than 100 experiments to produce the most suitable thickness of weight blanket.

Use new process make the square smaller, ensure that glass beads are evenly distributed.To prevent glass beads move around inside the blanket.

CNC machine imported by Germany to ensure each grid holds the beads firmly. Each weighted blanket use over 8760 hours.

Our weighted blanket is well made by our factory, so we can give the cost-effective products and services.

Warm Reminders



Please choose the weight of the blanket 10 % of the body weight. Usually 10% of your body weight plus 1 to 2 lbs.

Some people are not recommended to use the weighted blanket. Please do not use it for children under 5 years old and elderly people with limited mobility.

When you first started using it, might feel it is too heavy weight. Getting used to a weighted blanket takes about 3-5 days, you would love it.

Protect your blanket from direct sources of heat, as heat could damage the glass pellets inside.

Ultra – Soft Minky fabric

L’AGRATY dual sided super soft Weighted Blanket is made of soft Minky fabric that velour-like texture make you feel comforted and have a better sleep all night.

Non-Toxic Glass Beads

Every glass beads is strictly selected, high purity, no impurities, no poison, no smell and 100% safe. To prevent the glass beads leakage, we add two layer microfiber inside, which is also breathable and warm.

Evenly Distributed Weight

We sew the compartments of the blanket to a smaller size so that the weight of the blanket is evenly distributed and fits perfectly to the body. It will make you feel more comfortable when you are under it.

Sewing Technology

CNC machine imported from GER is the new sewing technology makes the blanket not only more beautiful but also makes the blanket more reliable, which can reduce the occurrence of holes and leaking beads in the blanket.

Blanket Care



1.The weighted blanket is machine-washable on a low, gentle setting, dry clean or hand-wash.

2. Including a towel when you do wash, to prevent the washing machine from becoming off-balance.

