La’el Collins heading to IR and Cowboys have a problem at tackle

On Saturday the Cowboys remarkably put La’ el Collins on hurt reserved

Collins is among the very best ideal deals with in all of football, and the Cowboys will lack his services for at least 3 weeks thanks to brand-new guidelines for the hurt reserve list heading into the 2020 season.

Such unwanted news isn’t perfect to hear less than a week prior to the routine season starts, and regardless of having a sufficient replacement offered in Cameron Erving, there is no pound-for-pound alternative forCollins Per longtime Cowboys expert Mike Fisher, “La’el Collins has had a conditioning problem all summer and — having missed Friday practice — now he has a legit short-term IR injury…which is the plan.”

Can the Cowboys endure a number of weeks without among their finest offending linemen?

Dallas opens the season versus theLos Angeles Rams and Aaron Donald That does not bode well for a normally-cohesive offending line, regardless of that reality that Donald will be assaulting the within linemen instead of the deals with. The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks …