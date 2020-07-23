Lady Liberty stands tall – amid lightning strike in NY Harbor

Suddenly, a bolt of lightning comes down from the paradises and strikes near the pedestal of the well-known statue– which has actually functioned as a beacon of expect both native-born Americans and immigrants given that getting here as a present from France in the 1880 s.

STATUE OF LIBERTY’S $100 M MUSEUM OPENING TODAY AFTER 2 YEARS OF BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION

Just as all of a sudden the flash is gone– without any indication of damage to the statue or to Liberty Island– in between New York and New Jersey in New York Harbor– which works as the statue’s house.

Just 2 days previously, the island was partly resumed to visitors after being closed given that March due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic.

The premises of the island are now resumed, as are some food and present store services– however the interior of the statue and the island’s 2 museums stay closed, New York’s WABC-TV reported.

In addition, the ferryboat boats that bring visitors to the island from both the New York and New Jersey sides have actually minimized capability guidelines in impact, with social distancing markers and indications likewise in location, the station reported.

Visitors are likewise highly encouraged to book their ferryboat tickets online to prevent long lines.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearby Ellis Island, which functioned as a processing center for countless immigrants to the U.S. prior to being closed in 1954 and after that later on opened as a migration museum, stays closed, WABC reported.

As the infection break out continues, it stayed uncertain when both destinations would have their regular operations completely brought back.