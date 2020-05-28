Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Lines Up $100k for World Central Kitchen

Exclusive

Lady Gaga and Postmates are teaming as much as have a good time her highly-anticipated new album … and the partnership might actually profit the World Central Kitchen.

So, this is the deal … Lady Gaga’s lastly dropping “Chromatica” at midnight tonight. Yes, it was imagined to be out round 7 weeks in the past nevertheless it bought delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, to have a good time the discharge, LG and Postmates will donate as much as $100ok benefiting celeb chef José Andrés‘ charity, the World Central Kitchen.

Here’s the way it’ll work … for each order made on Postmates from Friday by means of Sunday, Postmates and LG will donate $1 (maxing out at $100ok) going on to the WCK.



Play video content material





3/17/20 TMZ.com

As by now … Andrés’ group goals to feed greater than 250,000 meals every day to these hardest hit by the pandemic. The chef’s eating places have been feeding folks all through the nation, since at the very least April, for both a nominal charge or free to those that cannot afford it. If sufficient folks order by means of Postmates to hit the $100ok mark, it’s going to be the second time WCK’s obtained a $100ok donation. You’ll recall HQ additionally made an enormous donation.

And, get this … Postmates clients who use the code phrase “CHROMATICA” can even obtain free supply starting Friday by means of Sunday.