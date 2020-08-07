Lady Gaga scratched Ariana Grande’s eye on accident while prepping ‘Rain On Me’ video

In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the “Stupid Love” vocalist used fans a behind-the-scenes take a look at wedding rehearsals.

MTV VMA NOMINATIONS INCLUDE LADY GAGA, ARIANA GRANDE, ADDED QUARANTINE CATEGORIES

” I shanked her with my nail by accident [while] dancing,” Gaga stated in the video.

The clip then cut to a shot of Grande lying on the flooring taking a look at her phone as somebody asked her what had actually taken place.

“Lady Gaga scratched my eye,” she stated with a smile. “It’s an honor I hope it scars.”

Gaga then requests for some Neosporin to deal with the scratch.

Later in the video, Gaga and Grande battled as Gaga tried to put lotion on the injury.

LADY GAGA CALLS PRESIDENT TRUMP A ‘FOOL’ AND A ‘RACIST’

“I want it to stay,” the “thank u, next” vocalist firmly insisted prior to fleing.

“You have a scratch on your face,” stated Gaga, chasing after the star. “You can’t get infected before the video.”

The Instagram video likewise offered fans a check out Gaga’s acting procedure for the video.

“You know what would be great? Right before you yell ‘action,’ maybe just be like ‘what was the song about?'” she informed a team member. “I won’t answer you, just be like, ‘why did you write it?’ and then yell ‘action’ right before I go …”

She likewise used commentary on her outfit: “I’ve got a frontal and a back wedgie, I’m freezing and my …