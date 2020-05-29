Lady Gaga releases highly anticipated new album ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga launched her new album, “Chromatica” on Friday, a lot to the joy of her followers.

Gaga took to Instagram to submit a video of herself dancing to the tune, “911” from her new work.

The 16-track album options an array of dance anthems, one may say Gaga is returning to her dance ground roots.

“Chromatica” was initially scheduled for launch on April 10, however Gaga introduced in March that she was suspending its debut because of the coronavirus pandemic.