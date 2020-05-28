Lady GaGa Fans Mercilessly Troll A FedEx Worker To Celebrate Chromatica’s Release!

Hopefully Lisa from FedEx received an excellent snicker from this!!

Lady GaGa followers cooked up a humorous prank to have a good time the discharge of her new album, Chromatica — and was on the expense of a FedEx customer support rep for who, given the continuing coronavirus pandemic, in all probability didn’t have time for that s**t.

It all began when a fan account with the deal with @ChromaticaGov took one in every of GaGa’s Instagram images that confirmed her sporting a scorching pink face masks (above) in a truck to ship her sixth studio album — which drops tonight (!!!) — and wrote alongside the pic:

“[email protected] @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time.. it read ‘PSSYWGN’ please do something immediately.”

Ha!

The FedEx assist account responded instantly — and sincerely — to the fan account’s tweet, writing:

“Hello, this is Lisa. I’m sorry to hear of this incident. Please DM as much information as possible. Name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station.”

Hopefully, Lisa caught on when different responses flooded in from Little Monsters keen so as to add to the joke.

Fans quickly wrote feedback like:

“lisa, come to chromatica” “Stand down, Lisa. There are bigger forces than you or I at work here.” “She’s called me a gay slur before. Def not using fed ex anymore” “Lisa, you called me the n-word back in 2013.” “Lisa I don’t think you want to get involved in international affairs like this, especially with Chromaticans.” “Dear Lisa, a similar incident has happend to me as well. She was very disrespectful and when I tried to talk to her she threatened to stab me with a knife. I’m still traumatised from that experience.” “lisa’s got permanent residence on Chromatica, slay kween”

As you may see, it’s been fairly a day for Lisa.

It’s additionally been fairly a day for GaGa, who received followers prepared for the discharge of Chromatica by first dropping a brand new single. As we reported, the songstress launched Sour Candy — a collaboration with Okay-pop phenoms BLACKPINK — early on Thursday, and followers are silly love-ing it!

She has them hyped, that’s for certain. We can solely think about how rowdy they’ll be as soon as the complete album drops! Our ideas are with customer support reps in every single place this weekend.