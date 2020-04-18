Lady Gaga coronavirus concert: How to watch One World

Some of the largest musical stars on the planet are scheduled to carry out for One World: Together at Home, the worldwide live performance organised in collaboration with Lady Gaga for coronavirus reduction.

Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, The Killers, Kacey Musgraves, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and lots of, many extra, are all set to participate within the occasion on 18 April.

Organised by Gaga and Global Citizen, a charitable organisation, the live performance will encompass a six-hour pre-show obtainable to stream on-line, earlier than a two-hour foremost occasion airing each on-line and on tv.





The international particular has raised $35m (£38m) benefiting healthcare employees and the World Health Organisation.

Here is every little thing you want to know to watch One World: Together at Home:

True to its title, the live performance is airing all over the world.

Globally, the occasion might be obtainable to watch on-line on a number of platforms. Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube will all stream the complete occasion, that means each the pre-show and the principle live performance. That will happen from 2pm ET, or 7pm BST.

Apple will air the live performance from 8pm ET, or 1am BST, on Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Beats 1.

The EBU can be listed as one of many international broadcasters for the occasion, with particular occasions to be decided.

In North America, extra suppliers will make the live performance obtainable on TV and/or on-line. US viewers can watch the occasion on TV on ABC, AXS, CBS, Katz Networks, National Geographic, NBC, and Univision from 8-10pm ET.

Tidal may also air the occasion on-line from 2-10pm for US viewers. Bein will broadcast the live performance from 8pm ET for US and Canadian viewers.

In Europe too, extra suppliers will air the occasion.

Viewers within the UK can both tune in by way of one of many international broadcasters listed above, or atone for BBC One (both on TV or on-line) on 19 April from 7:15-9:15pm BST.

For full international listings, go to the event’s page on Global Citizen.

The Independent might be liveblogging this occasion.