Lady Gaga calls WHO chief ‘superstar,’ praises media — as Trump looks to defund agency

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is dealing with examination– consisting of calls for his resignation– over what the White House calls the company’s “mismanagement” of the dilemma– and also claims that it fell short to need precise information from China concerning the pandemic’s beginnings in Wuhan.

TRUMP INTRODUCES United States WILL CERTAINLY STOP FINANCING TO GLOBE HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY OVER CORONAVIRUS REACTION

Trump likewise asserted Tuesday that the WHO put “political correctness over lifesaving measures” and said the organization made the ” devastating” choice to oppose traveling constraints on China like the one Trump enforced in late January.

“The WHO repetitively hidden for China and also birded the Chinese federal government’s cases that there was no human-to- human transmission,” Kayleigh McEnany, the brand-new White House press assistant, tweeted Wednesday.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the leading transmittable illness professional in the UNITED STATE and also an essential participant of Trump’s coronavirus job pressure, has said misinformation from China, duplicated by the WHO, had actually influenced preliminary UNITED STATE reaction initiatives.

The UNITED STATE is the WHO’s biggest benefactor.

Trump’s choice has actually dealt with pushback from Democrats and also others.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Trump was a “weak” leader, criticizing others for his very own “ineffective” reaction to the infection.

“This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged,” she claimed Wednesday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claimed Tuesday that currently was “not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.” The WHO is backed by the U.N.

