Lady GaGa & Ariana Grande Drop Highly Anticipated Rain On Me Collaboration – LISTEN!!

By
Jasyson
-

I’d moderately be dry, however a minimum of I’m alive!!!

Even because the monitor record on Chromatica was launched, Little Monsters have been throughout this second! Early Friday, Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande dropped their a lot anticipated collab, Rain On Me — and it’s just about the membership quarantine anthem many have been hoping for!

Listen (under)!

Fans appear to be loving it as effectively! Ch-ch-try among the finest Twitter reactions right here:

Thought’s on the track, Perezcious readers?! The music video is dropping later as we speak AND Lady GaGa’s new album coms out May 29! SOUND OFF on every part the feedback (under)!

[Image via Instagram/Lady GaGa/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]



