Lady GaGa & Ariana Grande Debut Rain On Me Music Video – WATCH!!

The video for Lady GaGa as well as Ariana Grande‘s much- waited for partnership is RIGHT HERE, as well as it was absolutely worth the delay!!

As you’ll remember, the A Star Is Born starlet introduced she would certainly be pressing the launch day of her cd Chromatica from April 10 th to May 29 th because of the coronavirus, however Rain On Me will absolutely hold us over up until we obtain a preference of the complete track checklist.

Related: GaGa Talks Sobriety, Ariana Grande, & & The Healing Journey Of Chromatica

Each pop princess leads a team of professional dancers inside a large sector where it’s (obviously) drizzling, with Ari’s team in light purple, as well as GaGa’s group in neon pink shades. We might not have the ability to dance to this in the club right now, however we picture that some TikTok dancings will absolutely be made to this appealing track!

Collaborations are likewise including Elton John as well as K- pop lady team Blackpink on the 34- year- old’s 6th workshop cd … distort up, Little Monsters!!

What do U consider the video, Perezcious music fans ?? Give it a watch (over) as well as allow us recognize (listed below) in the remarks!!