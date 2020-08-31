Lady GaGa, Ariana Grande, BTS, Maluma, & MORE! All The MTV VMAs Performances!

Coronavirus, be damned!

The pandemic ain’t going away any time soon (thanks Trump), but MTV made the VMAs work even in spite of the live crowd limitations faced by what ended up being far from a “normal” show last night.

Related: Flashback To When Low-Key ‘Tiger King’ Villain Made His Surprise VMAs Debut…

Hosted by Keke Palmer and chock full of awards, performances, and memorials and other references (RIP, Chadwick Boseman), last night’s awards show had it all! Even without the usual audience and theater feel to it! Dare we say… we could get used to this format?!

Don’t just take our word for it, though! Ch-ch-check out all the MTV VMAs live performances from last night (below) and see for yourself!

Lady GaGa & Ariana Grande

Throwback feel + epic choreography + two icons… and everybody’s wearing a mask, too! Lady GaGa came through with a medley of hits from Chromatica, bringing out Ariana Grande for Rain On Me, and, look: if these lovely ladies can sing like that with their faces covered, YOU can wear a mask to go to the grocery story! Just saying! It ain’t hard, people!

Masks aside, the choreography and outfit changes were on point, the sound was great (Ariana hit ALL the high notes!), and the set was wacky,…