Lady Antebellum: Hit US band change name to Lady A over slave-era links

Chart-topping US pop group Lady Antebellum have changed their name to Lady A because Antebellum has connotations with the slavery era.

The Nashville trio have won five Grammys and had seven US top 10 albums, including three number ones.

The word antebellum can be used to refer to the time and architecture in the US South before the Civil War.

They say they took the name from the architectural style, but are “deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused”.

In a statement on Twitter, they said their eyes was opened to “the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced” and “blindspots we didn’t even know existed”.

They originally took their name from the antebellum style of home after taking their first band photos in front of one house very nearly 14 years back, they said.

“As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the South that influenced us,” they wrote.

‘Regretful and embarrassed’

“But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we didn’t take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the time of history before the Civil War, including slavery.

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anybody who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it does not change the fact indeed, it did exactly that.”

The group are best known for his or her hit Need You Now, which reached number two in the US, and the very best 20 in the united kingdom, in 2010.

They said they made a decision after “personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues”.

They added: “We can make no excuse for our lateness to this realisation. What we can do is acknowledge it, turn from it and take action.”

Their move comes after British record label One Little Indian, that has released music by Bjork, Sigur Ros and Paul McCartney’s side-project The Fireman, changed its name to One Little Independent.

Founder Derek Birkett said he’d made the decision after having a fan explained why the name was “offensive”.

The label’s name descends from a kids’ counting song that includes lyrics about the usually violent deaths of “10 little Indian boys” – referring to the indigenous individuals of America – while emphasising stereotypes and caricatures of the culture.

Over the years, the word “Indians” was replaced with an offensive term for black people, and the song was frequently performed in blackface.

‘Appalled’

“The last few weeks have been a monumental learning curve,” wrote Birkett in a statement.

“Following the receipt of an eye-opening letter from a Crass fan that detailed precisely why the logo and label name are offensive, as well as the violent history of the terminology, I felt equally appalled and grateful to them for making me understand what must be changed.”

He continued to explain that the label was founded in the late 1970s, when his friends were inspired by the “philosophies of the Indigenous People of the Americas”.

“I was naive enough at the time of founding my label to think that the name and logo was reflective of my respect and appreciation of the culture,” he said. “I recognise now that both contribute to racism and should have been addressed a long, long time ago.”

The name changes come as the music industry seeks to address its complicated history with race, in the wake of George Floyd’s death and Black Lives Matter protests around the globe.

The term “urban music” has been scrapped by Republic Records, that is home to Drake and Ariana Grande, while the Grammys have announced they will stop using “urban” to describe music of black origin in their awards categories.

