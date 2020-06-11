Lady Antebellum Changes Name, Apologizes for Blind Spot to Slavery Link

The country music celebrities in Lady Antebellum say they’ve had their eyes opened to the “injustices, inequality and biases” black folks have faced, and they are responding by changing their name.

The band is dropping Antebellum and can go by Lady A dancing, which they say is their nickname with fans anyway. The country trio says they are “deeply sorry” for the pain their name has caused and for “anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or undervalued.”

If you’re not aware, the term antebellum means occurring prior to the war, but is commonly linked to the time scale of history before the Civil War … which, obviously, includes slavery.

The band says they originally find the name after taking their first group photos at an Antebellum-style home, and because the name reminded them of Southern-style music.

They say the choice of name demonstrates a major blind spot, and they are “regretful and embarrassed” they didn’t go into account.