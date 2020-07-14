‘Lady A’ lawsuit makes the band look terrible (Opinion)

The band now finds itself in a complicated situation of its own making. And it’s their own tone deafness, not morning light, that is making things worse.
Put another way, plenty of public figures and companies presented themselves as racial progressives in the days during and following the protests. For many, that progressiveness seems to stop as soon as dollars are involved.
According to their court filing, the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum (I’ll just call them “TBFKALA” for short) has sold 18 million album units and 34 million tracks and been streamed some 5 billion times. They have won seven Grammys and countless other honors.
At the time they applied for protection, any member of the public — including White — could have contested their application. She did not (though her failure to do so is not dispositive or settles the issue in favor of the group). The band has not sued for money, and merely seeks a ruling that affirms the validity of the trademark.
While such a sum may seem outrageous, it may not be, for two big reasons. First, the simple one: Trademarks are very valuable. Second, in a music marketplace in which outlets such as Spotify and Pandora facilitate instant global distribution of artists’ work, it can be challenging to put a dollar amount on the market value of even a solo former karaoke artist in the Pacific Northwest. These are questions for the parties, a court or the marketplace to sort out.
But beyond the legal framework are symbolic questions that make the band look terrible.
The band expressed in their announcement of the name change that in naming the band, they “did not take into account” the associations with the term and slavery. That they never even had to stop and think of what the term meant is itself a sign of their privilege. The lawsuit is just the icing on the cake.
Moreover, one can argue that the very point of our moment today is to fix, or at least address, racial inequality. If so, hauling a 61-year-old Black public servant into federal court is a rather curious way to go about that. Put another way, while the name change might have helped the band or its listeners manage their guilt, we can safely say that Lady Antebellum changing its name affected the life of not a single Black American in a meaningful way.
To be clear, this isn’t just about TBFKALA. They have not been alone among many individuals and organizations that issued statements working through their own evolution on race. But we would not be wrong to view many of these with skepticism.
In the end, money talks, and progressiveness on race is often tied to a brand’s ability to stay profitable. For instance, Monday’s announcement from the Washington Redskins that they are dropping their racist team name was only possible because of sponsors’ explicit threat to dissociate with the brand. Were it not for those threats, the team would likely have continued digging in about the name, as it had for decades. In a similar way, no matter how much legal merit there is behind their lawsuit, TBFKALA seems to be only as “woke” as their litigation and financial interests allowed them to be.
Ultimately, moving toward racial healing ought to be sincere, and not in the back seat to one’s self-interest. Last week’s lawsuit makes clear that for Lady Antebellum, taking a step on race was, to borrow one of their song titles, little more than something that “Sounded Good at the Time.”