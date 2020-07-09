Lady A (Formerly Lady Antebellum) Are Now SUING The Black Singer Who Was Already Using Their New Name

Okay, now things are getting REALLY messy.

As we previously reported, country band Lady Antebellum made a difference in support of the growing Black Lives Matter movement. Last month, they announced that in order to be “inclusive of all,” they would be changing their name to Lady A — removing the pre-Civil War romanticizing “antebellum.”

Except the band apparently didn’t do their due diligence picking out the moniker, because they neglected to realize it had been already being used. Seattle blues singer Anita White, aka THE ORIGINAL Lady A, wasn’t happy concerning the oversight. She told Rolling Stone at the time:

“This is my entire life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done. This is too much at this time. They’re utilizing the name due to a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is really a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered for them before…. It shouldn’t took George Floyd to die for them to recognize that their name had a slave mention of the it. It’s an opportunity to allow them to pretend they’re not racist or pretend this means something to them. If it did, they would’ve done some research. And I’m unhappy about that. You found me on Spotify easily — why couldn’t they?”

That seems like a fairly accurate assessment of the specific situation, if you ask us.

The group, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, reached out to the singer following the fact, fundamentally to try to rectify the situation. They posted a screenshot of these Zoom meeting to Twitter with the message:

“Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we have been moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More ahead. #LadyABluesSoulFunkGospelArtist”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be they created any “positive solutions” after all, since the band is currently SUING Anita over the trademark for the name. The suit, filed on Wednesday, argues that their trademark of “Lady A” does not infringe on White’s trademark of the same name. Part of these argument states “the band applied for trademarks for the name ‘Lady A’ for entertainment services and for use on clothing back in 2010 and no oppositions were filed by any person or entity,” based on The Hollywood Reporter.

The group released a statement saying:

“Today we are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended. She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years. It was a stirring in our hearts and reflection on our own blindspots that led us to announce a few weeks ago that we were dropping the word “Antebellum” from our name and continue using only the name so many of our fans already knew us by. When we learned that Ms. White had also been performing under the name Lady A, we had heartfelt discussions with her about how precisely we can all come together and make something special and beautiful using this moment. We never even entertained the concept that she shouldn’t also be able to utilize the name Lady A, and not will—today’s action doesn’t change that. Instead, we shared our stories, listened to one another, prayed and spent hours on the telephone and text writing a song relating to this experience together. We felt we had been brought together for reasons and saw this as living out the calling that brought us to produce this change in the first place. We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to come together with Anita for that greater purpose. We’re still committed to educating ourselves, our kids and doing our part to fight for the racial justice so desperately needed inside our country and around the world. We’ve only taken the first small steps and can prioritize racial equality as a key pillar of the job of LadyAID, specifically leaning into supporting and empowering our youth. We hope Anita and the advisers she is now listening to can change their minds about their approach. We can do much more together than in this dispute.”

For her part, the 61-year-old artist reposted a fan on her Instagram story who wrote:

“You finally realize your name is racially problematic so you shorten it, but then sue the black woman that has been using that name for almost 2 decades…. That’s some white privilege”



So it’s pretty clear how she feels about the situation!

At the very least, the group just isn’t seeking any monetary damages against White. But when they really want to divorce themselves from the racist associations of “Antebellum,” they might come up with a completely new name and trust their fans to the stand by position them through the change. Instead, an action supposed to honor the Black Lives Matter movement is now totally disrupting and disrespecting the career of a Black woman.

Not an excellent look, y’all.