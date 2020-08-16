Ladies Scottish Open: Stacy Lewis claims first victory since 2017 | Golf News

By
Jasyson
-

Lewis birdied first hole in four-way play-off to win title at Renaissance Club

Last Updated: 16/08/20 5:09 pm

Stacy Lewis declared a significant victory in Scotland

Stacy Lewis ended a three-year winless work on the LPGA Tour with a play-off victory at theAberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open

The previous world No 1 published a one-over 72 at the Renaissance Club to end the week on 5 under along with Cheyenne Knight, Emily Kristine Pedersen and over night leader Azahara Munoz.

Lewis then birdied the first additional play-off hole, which was not matched by any of the other gamers included, to protect her 13th LPGA Tour title and first since the 2017 Cambia Portland Classic.

Lewis mixed three birdies with two bogeys and a double-bogey on Sunday

Lewis blended 3 birdies with …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 4

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR