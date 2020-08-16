Ladies Scottish Open: Stacy Lewis claims first victory since 2017 | Golf News





Stacy Lewis declared a significant victory in Scotland

Stacy Lewis ended a three-year winless work on the LPGA Tour with a play-off victory at theAberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open

The previous world No 1 published a one-over 72 at the Renaissance Club to end the week on 5 under along with Cheyenne Knight, Emily Kristine Pedersen and over night leader Azahara Munoz.

Lewis then birdied the first additional play-off hole, which was not matched by any of the other gamers included, to protect her 13th LPGA Tour title and first since the 2017 Cambia Portland Classic.