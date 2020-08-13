Ladies Scottish Open: Nicole Broch Larsen leads after two-hour fog delay | Golf News

By Keith Jackson
Last Updated: 13/08/20 10: 43 pm
Nicole Broch Larsen led a strong Danish obstacle at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open as she fired a 67 to end the very first day in the straight-out lead.
The Ladies European Tour’s very first occasion because prior to the coronavirus shutdown was interfered with by a two-hour delay as fog shrouded the Renaissance Golf Club, with 9 groups needing to go back to the course at 6am on Friday early morning to finish their preliminaries.
But Broch Larsen remained in the clubhouse by lunch break after she birdied the last 2 holes to finish a four-under opener which provided her a one-shot lead over her …