Lacy Clay defeated by progressive primary challenger, CNN projects

The United States House seat, based inSt Louis, has actually been held by Clay and his daddy, previousRep William Clay Sr., among the creators of the Congressional Black Caucus, given that1969 Bush, who challenged Clay in 2018 and lost, was the very first prospect introduced by Justice Democrats, the progressive group devoted to falling moderate Democratic congressional incumbents.

Bush’s 2nd effort to unseat Clay, who won in 2018 with 57% of the primary vote, was backed VermontSen Bernie Sanders, the Sunrise Movement– a youth-led group that champs the Green New Deal– and other leftist and progressive leaders, including Jamaal Bowman , who oustedRep Eliot Engel in New York throughout the state’s June primary.

This story has actually been upgraded with extra advancements.