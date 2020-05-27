Laconia student turns masks into milk | Local

It all began with scrunchies.

Laconia High School freshman Ella Tryon had an interest in sewing and opted to begin stitching and promoting hair scrunchies to conserve cash for a class excursion in sixth grade. Her company took off and she had been promoting them throughout the region, and even had a few pop-up stores in addition to having them available in local hair salons.

Then arrived the coronavirus pandemic. Ella determined that because she had lots of cloth she’d begin making facemasks. Again her company skyrocketed. She has been getting orders from neighborhood residents and lots of individuals from across the nation. The orders were tripling. She was balancing distant learning for college (keeping her honour roll status) and earning masks in her “off” time.

Then she created a strategy to return to her community. She enjoys milk and determined a means to help is to give money to buy milk to get a community social service agency that provides meals. She contacted Troy Cone, assistant supervisor in the Hannaford grocery store Gilford and asked if they may be inclined to match her contribution. Joel Lloyd, the shop supervisor, quickly consented, also Ella contacted the Salvation Army to arrange delivery. )

On Friday, May 22, she moved into Hannaford’s at Gilford and, with the assistance of the shop, bought 101 half an ounce of milk that she and her mother attracted to the Salvation Army and Carey House. She will continue to create those masks. If that you are considering buying them can be reached in [email protected]