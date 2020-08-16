Lack of pace in Spanish GP qualifying “a mystery”

Grosjean and teammate Kevin Magnussen both failed to get through Q1, Magnussen starting in 16th, one place ahead of Grosjean.

The result is on par with their previous qualifying performances in 2020, but after a promising Friday the pair were hoping for much more.

Grosjean was an impressive fifth in FP2 with a time of 1.18.1, but after an overnight engine change he struggled to improve on that time.

While Haas’ midfield rivals all found plenty of pace, Grosjean only managed a 1.18.089 in Q1, reporting a lot of understeer.

The Frenchman says his understeer issues and the subsequent lack of pace were “a bit of a mystery”. “

From FP3 I just felt like the car didn’t quite react the same way,” Grosjean discussed.

“Obviously an understeery automobile is sluggish here in sector 3. We’re taking a look at whatever, attempting to comprehend, however it’s a bit of a secret.

“[Friday] it was better than we ever thought it could be, but the car basically came back to exactly where it was pre-Silverstone.

“It’s simply not carrying out extremely well and when you can’t rely on the front end entering into a corner.”

Grosjean thinks his 5th put on Friday was real and even believed an area in Q3 was on the cards.

“We didn’t run a different program to what we generally do in FP1 and FP2, so the pace was …