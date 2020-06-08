lack of global leadership puts coronavirus control at risk

The United States has been “running interference” on tackling the coronavirus crisis by fighting with the World Health Organization, David Miliband has warned.

The former British foreign secretary, now head of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said the “striking lack of global leadership”, particularly from the US – which has for ages been at the forefront in past crises – was having an enormous impact on the capability of poorer countries to handle the pandemic.

“The American government is absent from the global response, and its argument with the World Health Organization is running interference on an effective response to the disease,” he told the Telegraph.

He said that in much of the developing world where the IRC works, there is a double emergency. “The health and also social and economic emergency is such that these countries need help,” that he said.

“The people are resilient but they are very poor and there is very weak health infrastructure, and that’s the case for a global response.”

He called on richer countries to do more. “Obviously a government’s first responsibility is to its citizens, however when you have an illness like this, that’s genuinely global, and so virulent, it [needs a] smart head as well as a big heart to resolve other dilemmas, and not just your personal,” that he said.

The IRC, which published coronavirus testing figures in countries like Yemen and Nigeria last month showing that dismally low numbers were being reached, continues to prepare for the worst across Africa and Latin America, which can be fast becoming the epicentre of the outbreak.

“The fact that Latin America is showing the same epidemiological curve as Europe and North America fills us with a lot of fear. The disease only knows one trajectory,” that he said.

He said pushing for better testing or other high-cost interventions like “throwing ventilators at the problem” was not of necessity the right approach for more fragile or developing states. Instead, the IRC is using basic fever testing to isolate suspected cases, sending you aren’t a fever into quarantine as a preventative measure.