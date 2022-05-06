Aysor.am correspondent talked to breastfeeding consultant Anush Sakanyan about the lack of separate rooms for breastfeeding in public places.

According to the latter, the problem is very urgent, but there are many friendly businessmen who approach the issue with understanding: they allow the mother who feeds the customers of their cafe or restaurant to organize the CC process even in the director’s office.

“When you approach and ask where the child can be fed, the staff offers a suitable place. But, of course, it would be very good if in all the entertainment places there were small rooms with comfortable armchairs, specially designed for breastfeeding.

There are separate, very well-furnished CC rooms in the malls. “One can take an example from them – to build such rooms in big cafes and parks,” said Anush Sakanyan.

According to the CC consultant, the reaction of those around him is no less important. According to him, the citizens should be so developed and progressive that, for example, they should not point fingers or look at the nursing mother in the park.

“If people behave normally, the mothers of the Central Committee will be able to organize the process of feeding by covering themselves with shawls in all public places.

The shy Armenian mentality is no less important. “Breastfeeding mothers are often constrained by themselves, thinking, even if covered with a shawl, how can I feed my child in the garden?” said our interlocutor.

